The 10 Biggest Contracts In Baseball History

Cork Gaines
Carl Crawford of Tampa Bay Rays

Earlier this week, the Boston Red Sox and Carl Crawford agreed on a seven-year, $142 million contract.

That is one of the 10 largest contracts in baseball history (in total value) … or it will be until Adrian Gonzalez or Cliff Lee ink their new pacts.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise, but seven of those top 10 deals were handed out by the Red Sox or the Yankees.

Here is a breakdown by position:

  • Outfielders – 2
  • Third base – 2
  • Shortstop – 2
  • First base – 2
  • Catcher – 1
  • Starting pitcher – 1

10. Carl Crawford, Boston Red Sox — $142.0 Million (2011-2017)

9. Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers — $152.3 million (2008-2015)

8. Troy Tulowitzki, Colorado Rockies — $157.8 million (2011-2020)

7. Manny Ramirez, Boston Red Sox — $160.0 million (2001-2008)

6. CC Sabathia, New York Yankees — $161.0 million (2009-2015)

5. Mark Teixeira, New York Yankees — $180.0 million (2009-2016)

4. Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins — $184.0 million (2011-2018)

3. Derek Jeter, New York Yankees — $189.0 million (2001-2010)

2. Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers — $252.0 million (2001-2010)

1. Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees — $275.0 million (2008-2017)

But you don't always have to spend that much money ...

The 30 Best Baseball Players That Earned Less Than $2 Million Last Season >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.