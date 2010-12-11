The 10 Biggest Contracts In Baseball History

Earlier this week, the Boston Red Sox and Carl Crawford agreed on a seven-year, $142 million contract.



That is one of the 10 largest contracts in baseball history (in total value) … or it will be until Adrian Gonzalez or Cliff Lee ink their new pacts.

It shouldn’t come as any surprise, but seven of those top 10 deals were handed out by the Red Sox or the Yankees.

Here is a breakdown by position:

Outfielders – 2

Third base – 2

Shortstop – 2

First base – 2

Catcher – 1

Starting pitcher – 1

