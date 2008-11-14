The 10 Best TV Commercials, According To Facebook Users

We say that Facebook could make billions selling marketers data about its users. For now though, advertisers will have to settle for gleaning information from a new Facebook app called Ad Battle. Brought to you by Facebook widgetmaker Buddy Media and interactive agency Atmosphere BBDO, it asks users to compare two TV commercials and vote for their favourite.
Creative directors, pay attention. Here are the 10 favourite TV commercials of all those rich, young, impressionable Facebook users you’d like to introduce to your brand.
Schweppes Burst slow motion balloons Ad
Apple “Get a Mac” ad: Bean Counter
Nike Courage Commercial (I’ve Got Soul But I’m Not A Soldier)
Pepsi Commercial – Godfather Girl
2007 Super Bowl Commercials – Bud Light, Apes
Nike “Fate” Leave Nothing commercial w/ LT & Polamalu
See Also:
Here’s A Billion-Dollar Business For Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.