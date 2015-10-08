A prominent Telegraph boss just abandoned the paper six months into the job for Ladbrokes

Getty Chief Marketing Officer at William Hill Kristof Fahy (L) and Michael van Gerwen of Holland pose for a photo with the Sid Waddell trophy during William Hill World Darts Championship Sponsorship Launch at Rileys Sports Bar on June 13, 2014 in London, England.

Kristof Fahey was charged with the task in helping push The Telegraph newspaper into a new digital era as chief marketing officer.

However, only six months into the job and Fahy has already left.

Gambling giant Ladbrokes revealed in a regulatory statement that Fahy is joining the group as CMO for all digital and retail coverage.

“I am delighted to be joining Ladbrokes at this time. They have laid out an ambitious organic plan with marketing at its heart as well as progressing a transformational deal with Coral,” said Fahy in the statement.

“While the challenges in these plans are clear and the market place incredibly competitive, the opportunities are exciting and deliverable and it’s a great time to be joining Jim and the Ladbrokes team.”

The appointment isn’t as a left field as it may seem. Prior to joining the Telegraph, Fahy spent five years as the CMO for Ladbrokes’ rival William Hill. He also focused on pushing the gambling giant into a the digital space through mobile development.

The Telegraph newspaper took a radical step two years ago and hired American TV executive Jason Seiken as chief content officer and editor-in-chief of the Telegraph titles. He ousted some of its most prominent newspaper journalists and editors and drafted in more digitally focused executives. In 2014, Daily Telegraph editor Tony Gallagher left and the paper.

However, Seiken quit earlier this year amid criticism the newspaper’s coverage (or lack of it) on HSBC is a “fraud on readers,” accusing The Daily Telegraph of refusing to cover major disparaging stories about the bank because it is a key advertiser.

