The Teenager Who Filmed Himself Train-Surfing Over The Sydney Harbour Bridge Has Been Arrested

A teenager who became an internet sensation after he filmed himself train-surfing across the Sydney Harbour Bridge, has been arrested.

The 15-year-old boy from Lane Cove North was arrested by Police Transport Command on Sunday and will face Children’s Court on Monday December 15.

Police will allege the teen rode on the back of a train carriage, with another person, from Wynyard to Milsons Point on Monday, September 29.

Police are still trying to identify the second person involved in the incident.

Here’s the footage from his ride.

