The teenage wife of Sydney terrorism suspect Sameh Bayda has been arrested again and faces more charges

NSW police deputy commissioner Catherine Burn. Source: screenshot

Counter terrorism police have arrested the 18-year-old wife of terrorism suspect Sameh Bayda and plan to charge her with two offences involving preparations for a terrorism attack.

She will be the second woman charged with terrorism offences in Australia.

Alo-Bridget Namoa was arrested in Guildford in Sydney’s west this morning. Police will allege she was collecting documents and a knife in preparation for an attack.

NSW police deputy commissioner Catherine Burn did not name Namoa at a media conference today, but said her rearrest was part of an ongoing investigation.

Police raided 18-year-old Sameh Bayda’s home in western Sydney on January 13, charging him with three offences, including allegedly possessing terrorism-related documents, such as instructions on how to carry out a stabbing attack and make an improvised bomb.

His wife, who converted to Islam, was subsequently charged with 31 counts of refusing to answer questions during a NSW Crime Commission interrogation on the alleged plans, but released on bail on February 10 and ordered to stay with her Catholic mother.

Deputy commissioner Burn said the investigation into the incident involving the two was ongoing

“We are not dealing with any specific new threat,” she said.

Namoa is expected to face court later today.

