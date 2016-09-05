The teen who plotted to behead a policeman at an Anzac Day march has been jailed for 10 years

Sevdet Besim. Photo: Instagram.

The Melbourne teenager who conspired to behead a police officer in an Anzac Day terror attack has been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Sevdet Besim, 19, pleaded guilty to doing an act in preparation, or planning for, a terrorist attack in the Victorian Supreme Court today.

The charge relates to his foiled plot to run down an officer and behead them at an Anzac Day march in 2015. It carried a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole in seven-and-a-half years.

According to the Herald Sun, the judge said Besim’s “terrifying and evil attack” was designed to strike fear in the public and undermine confidence in authorities.

The court heard that Besim had discussed his plans with a British teenager, who is now serving a five-year jail term after pleading guilty to inciting the Anzac Day plot.

The paired had discussed painting a kangaroo in Islamic State symbols, packing its pouch with explosives and letting it loose in the city.

It also heard that greatly Besim was a friend of Numan Haider, who was shot dead by counter-terrorism officers after he attacked them with a knife in Endeavour Hills Police Station in 2014, and had been greatly affected his death and became alienated from mainstream society.

