The teen at the centre of a suspected Anzac Day beheading plot has walked free from court

Getty/ Joe Raedle.

The teenager who was suspected of planning to behead a ­policeman in Melbourne on Anzac Day has had the terror-related charges against him dropped, and has been released from custody today.

After a brief sitting of the Melbourne Magistrates Court Harun Causevic, 18, walked free of all federal offences after four months detention.

In a statement, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) said, “The CDPP conducted an independent assessment of all available admissible evidence in accordance with the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth, and formed the view that there was insufficient evidence to continue the prosecution of Mr Causevic for this offence.

“Accordingly, when the matter was before the Melbourne magistrates court today, the CDPP discontinued the conspiracy charge brought against Mr Causevic. He is no longer charged with any federal offence.”

The ABC reports that he did however plead guilty to three weapons offences, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail, but was granted a good behaviour bond on the conditions he does not apply for a passport or attend any points of international departure.

Police alleged that Causevic and accused co-conspirator Sevdet Besim, also 18, conspired to behead a police officer on Anzac Day.

Causevic reportedly told a stranger “ISIS is going to kill this country”, waved an Arabic flag at police and had scouted Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance.

He has been in jail since April 18. He was the first Victorian to be held under a preventative detention order.

The development is a major blow to counter-terrorism police. Read more about it here.

