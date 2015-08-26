The teen at the centre of a suspected Anzac Day beheading plot could receive payout

The teenager suspected of planning to behead a ­policeman in Melbourne on Anzac Day had the terrorism-related charges against him dropped yesterday, walking free, and now he could too receive a federal government payout.

Harun Causevic, 18, was arrested for alleged conspiracy to plan terrorist acts, but a lack of evidence forced police to withdraw the allegations.

Causevic still faces three minor prohibited weapon charges which could lead to a good behaviour bond. According to The Australian, an opportunity to claim an ex-gratia payment.

Outside court yesterday, Causevic’s lawyer, Rob Stary, said his client and family should be recompensed by the government.

“I’d hope that they offer the family and Mr Causevic a proper apology,” he said.

“We really need to have a hard look at how we deal with these sorts of cases,” he said. “There’s a terrible injustice that’s been perpetuated here.”

Federal police defended their actions saying they acted quickly to protect the public.

“In this particular matter, police undertook an operational resolution at an early stage to ­ensure there was no threat to the community,” the AFP said in a statement.

“Police would rather the risk of a prosecution failing than the risk of members of the community being hurt or killed through no overt action.”

Causevic, who had been held in custody since April, will reappear in court on November 12.

