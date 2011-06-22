TechCrunch Bullying Continues: Mike Arrington Writes Off Caterina Fake For Writing About Her Own Startup

Photo: JD Lasica

Yesterday Caterina Fake wrote about her latest stealth startup; that’s when she was added to Mike Arrington’s sh*tlist.

Arrington, understandably, likes to get scoops. But he’s livid that Fake has now scooped him about her own news twice.

“Most readers will think this is just fine. And in fact it is just fine. But this is the second time Caterina has done this, and so it’ll be the last time she ever knows we’re writing a story about her or her startups before it’s published,” he writes.He then went on to say he had all sorts of tawdry and sordid news about Caterina that he wasn’t going to publish. (Yet.)



This isn’t the first time Arrington has used the intimidation method on startups.

At a recent dinner in New York Arrington reportedly browbeat entrepreneurs. He pointed directly at GroupMe and yelled, ‘You f*cked me over,” because The New York Times was given an exclusive.

