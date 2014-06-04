The Tech Industry's Gender Gap Problem, Explained In Two Photos

There’s a gender gap in the tech industry, and nothing shows the divide better than attending a tech conference, such as Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference this week.

There are numbers that show the disparity; Google just recently released its diversity data, and the numbers were far from spectacular: only 30% of Googles employees are women. But sometimes a little visual context helps drive the point home.

CNET’s Dan Ackerman tweeted out a picture of the lines for the bathroom at this year’s WWDC:

The site of my viral WWDC tweet from last year (look it up). This year, line for the women’s restroom, too. Progress? pic.twitter.com/kHb3qLPMTp

— Dan Ackerman (@danackerman) June 2, 2014

Check it out! A few women!

This is in comparison to a picture he tweeted out last year, which had 0 women. Are things really starting to look up for women in the tech industry?

WWDC explained in one photo. pic.twitter.com/fm8jAqEs4v

— Dan Ackerman (@danackerman) June 10, 2013

Unfortunately, probably not.

