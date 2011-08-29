The Tech Diver: Tissot Sea-Touch Timepiece Review

I’ve come to accept that fact that I’ll never really use the Tissot Sea-Touch watch to its full capacity.



With at least a third of its features specifically made for underwater use, the dive instrument is but a dry reminder of where it wants to actually be while on land.

That actually isn’t bad, if you like the functionality of the Sea-Touch as a lifestyle item then you have quite watch.

This isn’t just a dive watch, this is a dive watch that really wants to dive – and that has to do with some of the computerized diving functions.

The Sea-Touch is also very attractive, and it happens to position itself between pure diving computers and sophisticated Swiss timepieces.

For years Tissot has tempted even hardcore mechanical watch lovers with its T-Touch collection of multi-function touch screen watches. Using a pusher that “activates” the sapphire crystal, you have access to certain features by pressing on various parts of the dial.

I previously did a hand’s on review of the Tissot T-Touch Expert watch here, where you can learn more about this technology. This bona fide gadget watch is a serious cool toy and has found places on lots and lots of wrists. In 2009 Tissot released the Sea-Touch, the first diving version of the T-Touch collection, and it is one of my favourites.

What first attracted my attention to the Sea-Touch was the size and style. It was just really cool looking. Offered in a sporty black and orange on rubber, or more sober black and white version, it has a masculine look that combines just the right amount of tech and town for me. You could easily wear this watch in non-diving contexts and not be looked at strangely. This is actually a major point of the watch – to look universally good. Most people with taste will agree that while a Casio or Suunto multi-function watch is really cool, there are lots of times when it just isn’t appropriate to wear one.

