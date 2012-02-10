The Teaser Image For Tesla's Model X SUV Contains A Hidden Message

Photo: Elon Musk Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just released this concept sketch of the brand new Model X SUV on his Twitter.Though the image is very dark, we see a front end that is very reminiscent of the Model S sedan that is currently on the way to production.



It also appears that the rumoured “falcon doors” will be making it to the real version of the car.

According to Autoblog, the car is also expected to be “quicker than a Porsche 911 and roomier than an Audi Q7.”

We also used Photoshop to try and get a better look since we were so curious. Tesla seem to have figured out that we would be doing just that:

Photo: Elon Musk Twitter

The Model X will officially be revealed at 8 PM PST tonight at Tesla’s office in California. I guess we will see then just how sweet the fruit really is.

