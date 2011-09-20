The Tea Party Is A Canadian Rock Band, And Their Domain Name Is For Sale

Photo: AP

It turns out the domain name teaparty.com is owned by a Canadian rock band with a Middle Eastern inspired sound– and according to Bloomberg Businessweek, they’re tired of being confused with the American political movement.”So much damage has been done to our name by the political movement that we’re considering selling,” says Stuart Chatwood, The Tea Party’s bassist.



Analysts estimate that the site could easily go for over $1 million. That would put teaparty.com in the company of other huge internet domain sales like sex.com ($13 million), vodka.com ($3 million), business.com ($7.5 million) and poker.com ($1 million).

“The timing of this sale couldn’t be more brilliant,” says Stephen K. Bannon, the former Goldman Sachs (GS) investment banker who directed a trilogy of films about the Tea Party (including this summer’s Sarah Palin biopic) and is considering acquiring teaparty.com. “It could cause a lot of trouble if it fell into the wrong hands.” And that’s just in the world of politics. “If you had guts and worked in the marketing department at Lipton Tea (UN),” Adelman suggests, “you could take advantage of the interest to drive a huge marketing campaign.”

A lot of what happens depends on how well The Tea Party (the band) does on their upcoming world tour beginning this winter in Australia. If that goes well, the band is willing to sell the name for a little less. Politics are a factor in their decision. They said they’d like to sell the domain name to Jon Stewart or Stephen Colbert, and encourage the comedians to use the site to counter political statements the tea party makes.

But, as Chatwood later said, “we’ve got families.”

Here’s a video of the band playing at the Rogers Bay Fest in Sarnia Ontario, in case you’re curious.

