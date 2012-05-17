Here Are 10 Republican Freshmen Who Betrayed The Tea Party Movement

In 2010, 87 Republicans rode a wave of “tea party” momentum into Congress for the first time. They were elected on a populist mandate to cut government spending, cut taxes and reduce the national debt. Still in 2012, with Republicans like Richard Mourdock in Indiana, they promise to be the “anti-establishment” Republicans.



But are the tea party Republicans really that different from the so-called establishment? According to a report from Club for Growth, an organisation advocating conservative economic principles, there’s not much of a difference.

Club for Growth’s report studied 37 key issues and looked at the freshmen’s votes. They compared the votes with the club’s official position and determined their “club score” as a measure of how faithful the freshmen have been to the principles they advocated during their campaigns.

Their results? “Establishment” Republicans scored an average of 69 per cent. The freshmen scored an average of 71 per cent.

“We’re not interested in the rhetoric of elected officials,” said Barney Keller, a spokesman for the club. “We’re interested in the actions they take as members of Congress.”

Calling it “disappointing,” Keller added, “There’s essentially no difference in the voting patterns.”

Here’s a look at 10 of the worst offenders, either on score or on failure to live up to name recognition.

