Why Tax Time Doesn't Suck Anymore: Thank Your Browser

Remember when April 15th was a day filled with evergreen stories — sort of like this one — detailing the crazy lines out the post office doors? Today, while we stood in line at our sparsely populated local, we wondered, “Where’s everyone at?” Then it hit us: They’re sitting in front of their computers.



According to the IRS, fewer people than ever are filing their taxes via the olde tyme (snail) mail route.

E-filing, a novelty when it started back in 1986 (!) is now standard: Last year 80 million people — 60% of all taxpayers — filed on line. This year that number is likely to climb above 90 million. That leaves more time for more important pursuits: Like exercising with your Nintendo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.