Tax Man Cometh To California Restaurants, Cobblers, Dry Cleaners, et al

California small-business owners had better make sure their taxes are in line, because the tax collectors are coming:



LA Times: Next week, the first of 8,000 small retailers and other businesses targeted can expect state workers to come calling as part of a new program by California tax collectors to catch scofflaws.

The investigators from the state Board of Equalization will be checking for seller’s permits, business licenses and evidence that the businesses are collecting and paying enough sales tax and the often-overlooked use tax.

The campaign is the start of a three-year program that state officials say will eventually reel in $223 million in previously uncollected taxes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.