Obama's Tax Compromise Has United Keith Olbermann And Rush Limbaugh

Maybe it’s time to doublecheck the seven signs of the apocalypse.



It’s not news Keith Olbermann hates the tax compromise. He hates it as much as the Nazi appeasement.

But Rush Limbaugh is not happy about it either. At all. Needless to say for much different reasons (Rush: “This is not at all what this election meant.”) But still.

So! In one fell swoop Obama has managed to unite Limbaugh, Olbermann, and a number of long-winded (but very entertaining) members of the Democratic Senate. Either he’s doing something very right, or he’s set off the doomsday clock.

Limbaugh ranting below.



