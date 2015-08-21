The tampon tax stays

The tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products is here to stay, Federal treasurer Joe Hockey says.

State and federal treasurers “failed to come to a unanimous agreement” needed to remove the GST on sanitary products, Hockey said on Friday afternoon.

This means women will continue to pay the 10% impost on products such as tampons and sanitary pads.

Hockey said further modelling on a range of possible tax reforms had been commissioned and the treasurers would meet again in September.

“Overall there was a clear message from the treasurers that … whatever we do must stimulate economic growth in Australia,” he said.

More than 100,000 people signed a petition tabled by Queensland Greens Senator Larissa Waters to remove the tampon tax.

“It’s discriminatory to exempt condoms or sunscreen from GST but charge women GST for essential items,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Tampons and pads should have never been taxed in the first place. It screams of policy created without enough women in the room.”

Also on the agenda for the nation’s treasurers today was GST on online purchases.

From July 1, 2017, the GST will apply to all products and services sold by overseas vendors into Australia.

“This will ensure that there is a fair and equal treatment of all goods and services,” said Hockey.

