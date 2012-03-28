Via Drudge, the story of Minnesota resident Igor Vovkivinskiy, who at 7′ 8″ is the tallest man in America.



It’s a depressing story about an Ukrainian immigrant, whose size — the result of a pituitary gland abnormality — has basically turned him into being disabled.

One problem is he needs special shoes that cost $15K. He’s set up a website to raise money for them.

The video may take a second to load.

