The Cast Of 'The Talk' Reveals What They Look Like Without Makeup

Earlier this summer, the ladies of CBS’ “The Talk”—Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sheryl Underwood, and Aisha Tyler—decided they would “take it all off” for the season three premiere during an editorial meeting.



Well, as of today, the wait is over. Take a look at the hosts with and without makeup below:

Sara Gilbert:

Photo: CBS / screencap

Sharon Osbourne:

Photo: CBS / screencap

Sheryl Underwood:

Photo: CBS screencap

Aisha Tyler:

Photo: CBS screencap

Here’s one more of Aisha since she’s laughing:

Photo: CBS screencap

And, Julie Chen:

Photo: CBS screencap

Here they all are together:

Photo: CBS screencap

SEE ALSO: The most dangerous celebrities to search online >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.