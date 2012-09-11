The Cast Of 'The Talk' Reveals What They Look Like Without Makeup

Kirsten Acuna

Earlier this summer, the ladies of CBS’ “The Talk”—Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sheryl Underwood, and Aisha Tyler—decided they would “take it all off” for the season three premiere during an editorial meeting. 

Well, as of today, the wait is over. Take a look at the hosts with and without makeup below:

Sara Gilbert:

sara gilbert

Photo: CBS / screencap

Sharon Osbourne:

sharon osbourne

Photo: CBS / screencap

Sheryl Underwood:

sheryl underwood

Photo: CBS screencap

Aisha Tyler:

aisha tyler

Photo: CBS screencap

Here’s one more of Aisha since she’s laughing:

aisha tyler the talk

Photo: CBS screencap

And, Julie Chen

julie chen the talk

Photo: CBS screencap

Here they all are together: 

Photo: CBS screencap

SEE ALSO: The most dangerous celebrities to search online >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.