The Cast Of 'The Talk' Reveals What They Look Like Without Makeup

Earlier this summer, the ladies of CBS’ “The Talk”—Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sheryl Underwood, and Aisha Tyler—decided they would “take it all off” for the season three premiere during an editorial meeting.
Well, as of today, the wait is over. Take a look at the hosts with and without makeup below:
Sara Gilbert:
Photo: CBS / screencap
Sharon Osbourne:
Photo: CBS / screencap
Sheryl Underwood:
Photo: CBS screencap
Aisha Tyler:
Photo: CBS screencap
Here’s one more of Aisha since she’s laughing:
Photo: CBS screencap
And, Julie Chen:
Photo: CBS screencap
Here they all are together:
Photo: CBS screencap
