Sharon Osbourne’s cohost filed a complaint about ‘The Talk’s’ ‘racially insensitive and hostile’ set, source says

Elaine Welteroth on ‘The Talk.’ Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

CBS is conducting an internal investigation over last Wednesday’s episode of “The Talk.”

The show was put on hiatus after a heated exchange between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Page Six reports that cohost Elaine Welteroth’s complaint triggered the investigation.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

CBS daytime show “The Talk” is on a hiatus pending an internal investigation triggered by cohost Sharon Osbourne’s outburst at fellow host Sheryl Underwood.

According to new reporting by Page Six, the investigation was initiated when Elaine Welteroth (another co-host on “The Talk”) and her hairstylist filed complaints about the alleged “racially insensitive and hostile environment” of the show’s set.

Osbourne and Underwood’s contentious exchange happened last Wednesday when the subject of Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan came up on “The Talk.” Osbourne had defended Morgan’s repeated criticisms of Markle, and Underwood said that Morgan’s behavior was racist. The segment ended with Osbourne in tears and shouting expletives.

On Sunday, news broke that CBS was launching an internal investigation into the situation.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive, and respectful workplace,” a statement from CBS said. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.”

Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on ‘The Talk.’ CBS/ET Canada YouTube

According to Page Six’s source, Osbourne herself feels “set up” by the show’s producers.

“Sharon felt the producers had been ordered not to prepare her and let her be blindsided on live TV because it would be more explosive and get more publicity,” Page Six reported. “She is furious.”

The source added, “There’s a lot of finger-pointing going on behind the scenes. ‘The Talk’ is in full self-destruct mode; everyone is throwing whoever they can under the bus.”

Osbourne has shared a statement on Twitter, in which she said she “panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive, and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over” during the exchange.

Insider reached out to representatives for Welteroth and “The Talk” but did not immediately hear back.