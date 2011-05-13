The Taliban Embraces Twitter

When they ruled Afghanistan, the Taliban scorned modern technology. Now that they’ve launched their spring offensive against the Afghan government and coalition forces, they’ve embraced micro-blogging.



The Taliban is tweeting. They’re attacking “the infidels” and the “Karzai puppet government.” Jon Boone of the Guardian has the story:

Their Twitter feed, @alemarahweb, pumps out several messages each day…

Most messages by the increasingly media-savvy movement are in Pashtu, with links to news stories on the elaborate and multilingual website of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as the Taliban’s shadow government likes to style itself.

On Thursday, the feed broke into English for the first time, with a tweet about an attack on police in Farah province. “Enemy attacked in Khak-e-Safid, 6 dead,” read the message.

There is not much lively banter between the “emirate” and its Twitter followers, save for a cheerful “asalam alekum” sent last week to the Kavkaz Centre, a militant news site covering jihad in the Caucasus.

You can read the whole thing here.

