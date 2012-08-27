The Taliban Beheaded 17 Afghans For Dancing And Playing Music At A Party

Photo: AP

Seventeen Afghan civilians have been found beaten, shot and beheaded in southern Afghanistan this morning, the BBC reports.”Two women and 15 men were beheaded. They were partying with music in an area under the control of the Taliban,” Helmand provincial governor’s spokesman Daud Ahmadi told the AFP. It is thought the women may have been dancing for the men.



According to Al Jazeera, it is unusual for men and women to mix socially unless they are related, and parties “involving both genders together are rare and highly secretive affairs”. Under the Taliban women in Afghanistan were banned from leaving the house without a male relative.

In June the Taliban attacked a hotel near Kabul and demanded to know where the “prostitutes and pimps” were. 20 people were killed in that attack.

