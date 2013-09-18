The 'Take On Me' Music Video Makes A Comeback In The Latest Volkswagen Ad

In a fun piece of 80s nostalgia, advertising agency Deutsch LA made an highlighted Volkswagen’s Carefree Maintenance program with a commercial to A-Ha’s 1985 hit “Take on Me.” What’s more, the commercial even cribs the black-and-white, pencil animation from the iconic music video, which won six awards at the 1986 VMAs.
Take a look:
Now here’s the original music video, directed by Steve Barron:
