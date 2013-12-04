The Tablet Market Will Close Out The Year With A Huge Fourth Quarter, And Grow 74% In 2013

The tablet market is so new, many observers misunderstand the device’s unique nature and assume that its growth trajectory will follow the same path as the smartphone’s. In fact, tablets are far more like a traditional consumer electronics purchase than a smartphone.

Tablets are bought over the holidays, and because they are not typically subsidized by carriers, they are far more vulnerable to price disruption.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we break down the three-year-old tablet market and look at the latest trends in adoption and market growth, finding that tablet uptake will continue rising at a robust double-digit pace. By early 2015, tablet sales will overtake PC sales.

Tablets have had the fastest ramp-up of any computing device in history. As more tablets gain traction at the lower-end of the market, however, there’s no question tablet penetration will keep rising beyond core markets in developed Europe, North America and Asia.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are the six most important data points about how the tablet market is shaping up:

The report is full of easily downloadable charts and data showing the nuances of growth in the tablet market and how competition is changing market share.

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full report on How Fears Of A Tablet Slowdown Are Overblown, sign up for a free trial subscription here. Subscribers also gain access to over 100 in-depth reports on social and mobile, and hundreds of charts and datasets.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.