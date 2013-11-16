The Tablet Market Will Reach New Heights Thanks To Falling Prices, Mini Tablets, And Holiday Sales

Analysts have gone from trumpeting the tablet market’s upward trajectory to wringing their hands over what appears to be a too-soon slowdown in growth.

But we think the tablet market is doing just fine. Tablets are a very different market from smartphones. The crucial difference is that they are not subsidized by wireless carriers, so consumers have to pay full price out-of-pocket. That means that like most consumer electronics, the tablet market is very seasonal. There will be a huge spike in sales during the holidays.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we break down the three-year-old tablet market and look at the latest trends in adoption and market growth, finding that tablet uptake will continue rising at a robust pace. The most significant misreading of the tablet market has been to forget that tablets had the fastest ramp-up of any computing device in history, so a slight pullback was all but inevitable. As more tablets from more manufacturers gain traction with audiences at all income levels, there’s no question tablet penetration will keep rising.

Here are some of the most important facts about how the tablet market is shaping up:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

