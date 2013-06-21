The TAB Still Gets To Be The Only Gambling Store In NSW After It Agreed To Pay $75 Million

Photo:
Listed gaming company Tabcorp has agreed to a $75 million deal to extend its exclusive license for bricks-and-mortar wagering outlets in NSW.
According to the AFR, no one actually thought it would lose the exclusive license, and the 20-year extension had already been factored into its share price.
It agreed to pay $50 million upfront, and the rest of the money over a 10-year period from 2024.
Read more here.
Now read: ANALYSTS: Corporate Bookies Like Tom Waterhouse Will Be Hit Hardest By A Live Odds Ad Ban
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.