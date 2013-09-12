110,000 DEAD IN SYRIA: Here's A Look At Who Has Been Killed

The Syrian war has been going on for 2½ years.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) — which relies on a network of activists, doctors and lawyers throughout Syria — says that 110,371 people have been killed so far, and there is no end in sight.

Here’s a breakdown of some of SOHR’s numbers:

At least 40,146 civilians have been killed (including nearly 4,000 women and more than 5,800 children).

21,850 rebel fighters have been killed.

27,654 army soldiers have been killed.

17,824 pro-regime militia and 171 members of the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah have been killed battling on the Syrian army’s side.

2,726 unidentified people have died.

As of July, about 5,000 people are killed each month.

REUTERS/Mandel Ngan An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq July 18, 2013.

Here are some more numbers that give an idea of how devastating the conflict has been:

Syria’s population is 22.4 million.

There are currently 2,027,124 Syrian refugees.

More than 120,000 people currently resides at the Zaatari camp in Jordan, which makes it the fourth most populous place in the country. There are 519,676 total refugees in Jordan while there are 463,885 in Turkey and 731,675 in Lebanon.

If current trends persist, more than 3 million Syrians would have left their country by the end of 2013.

Another 5 million Syrians have been displaced inside the country, which means that nearly one-third of the country has been displaced by the war.

At least 42,332 people have been detained in the conflict.

Millions more have been traumatized.

All-in-all, these numbers will continue to rise as the military stalemate across the country persists.

Currently all eyes are on the situation surrounding Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile, which is considered the third largest in the world (behind the U.S. and Russia).

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says that the Assad regime has 1,000 tons of various chemical agents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.