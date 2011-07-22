The Syrian Revolt Has Found Its Anthem; Listen To It Here

Photo: ap

The Syrian people have found an anthem for their rebellion.”Come on Bashar, leave,” the refrain and title of the chant, has swept through the ranks of the growing rebellion in recent weeks.



The chant, writes Anthony Shadid of the New York Times, is “Syria’s contribution to the pop culture of sedition, the raw street humour that mingles with the furor of revolt and the ferocity of crackdown.”

It remains unclear who actually wrote the song, but the corpse of one man who prominently sang it during protests in Hama was pulled from a nearby river recently. His throat was cut and his vocal cords ripped out.

The chant is incredibly catchy:

