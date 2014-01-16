The Syrian Electronic Army Threatens Microsoft With More Hack Attacks

Microsoft has confirmed that the Syrian Electronic Army has successfully hacked into several Microsoft employee email accounts.

This on top of taking control of Microsoft’s News Twitter account last weekend, and posting several anti-Microsoft tweets.

And that follows a hack it did on January 1st of Microsoft’s official Skype blog and Twitter accounts.

After gaining access to the email accounts, the hacking group posted three internal emails on Twitter, reports The Verge’s Tom Warren.

The emails talked about the SEA attacks and how Microsoft was actually in the process of changing passwords as it happened.

The company confirmed to Business Insider that a “small number” of email accounts were hacked:

“A social engineering cyberattack method known as phishing resulted in a small number of Microsoft employee social media and email accounts being impacted. These accounts were reset and no customer information was compromised. We continue to take a number of actions to protect our employees and accounts against this industry-wide issue.”

But it may not be over for Microsoft yet. The hacking group posted this tweet of warning:

