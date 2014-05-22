The Sydney Swans Are Wearing A Guernsey Designed By Australian Of The Year Adam Goodes' Mum

Swans player Adam Goodes and his mum Lisa Sansbury, who designed the club’s guernsey for the indigenous round. Photo Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Sydney Swans revealed their indigenous round guernsey today for next Thursday’s clash against Geelong and it’s personal.

Lisa Sansbury, mother of player 37 and Australian of the Year Adam Goodes created the blue, red and white design, which also honours the Swans star’s late Aunty. It’s the first time the club will wear a special guernsey for the indigenous round.

“The club asked me if mum would like to design the jumper,” Goodes said.

Sansbury is a part-time artist who has previously created artwork for the AFL’s indigenous round.

Goodes explained that the red and white motif represented meeting places, intertwined with blue water.

“There are lots of circles on the guernsey, which are all connected, which means that the land is connected with the water,” he said.

“There’s a beautiful story in there, and the story is a tribute to my late Aunty Margaret, who passed away a year-and-a-half ago.

“When you think of Sydney, we’re pretty much surrounded mostly by water on the east coast, so it’s about us living with and on the land with lots of water around us,” Goodes said.

The issue of racism was also at the fore at the media launch today, after an Essendon fan abused Goodes during last week’s game in Melbourne. Goodes and officials weren’t aware of the abuse at the time, but other Essendon supporters reported it and the member was expelled from the club.

Goodes thanked them for their action.

“They need to be congratulated for standing up for what they believe in,” he said.

He has been the subject of subsequent racial attacks, including in comments left on the Sydney Swans Facebook page

“It’s not the first time I’ve had to go through something like this,” Goodes said.

But he said he’ll continue to take a strong stand against racial abuse, despite the personal attacks.

“I’ll continue putting my neck out there because there are so many good people out there who are supporting the messages, who want to see some changes,” he said.

The AFL’s indigenous round is an annual event to recognise indigenous footballers.

The Sydney Swans indigenous guernsey is for sale to the public through the Swanshop.

