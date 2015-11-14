The Sydney Opera House will be lit blue, white and red to mourn Paris victims

Opera House lit up for the Vivid festival. Credit James Horan/ Destination NSW

Tonight the Sydney Opera House will be lit blue, white and red to stand with those who were injured or lost their lives in the Paris attacks.

It comes after several international landmarks including New York’s One World Trade Center, the San Francisco Town Hall and Rio’s Christ The Redeemer were similarly lit up to honour victims.

The announcement was made on Twitter by New South Wales Premier Mike Baird.

Tonight the sails of the Opera House will be lit in the blue, white & red of the French flag. We mourn with you and stand with you, Paris.?? — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) November 14, 2015

The Opera House is often lit up, such as for the Vivid festival or the Rugby World Cup.

Baird also announced that the Harbour Bridge would fly a French flag, provided one can be found that is big enough.

I've asked for French flag to fly over the Harbour Bridge. There isn't one in the country big enough. If we cant find one, we'll make one.?? — Mike Baird (@mikebairdMP) November 14, 2015

