The Sydney Opera House lights up for Rugby World Cup final

Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images.

The Sydney Opera House is going green and gold ahead of the Rugby World Cup final between the Wallabies and the All Blacks this Sunday.

NSW Sports Minister Stuart Ayres says illuminating the building is a show of support for the Aussie team.

Earlier in the week the Aussie team earned their spot in the final after knocking Argentina out of contention for the Cup, beating them 29-15.

“Sydney is the home of Rugby in Australia, and what better way to show our support than lighting up our iconic Sydney Opera House,” Ayres said at the unveiling of the display which will last until Sunday.

“I encourage everyone across NSW and Australia to set your alarms, put out your best green and gold and cheer home our mighty Wallabies!”

The Wallabies, who not too long ago lost to the All Blacks at Eden Park at the Bledisloe Cup 41-13, go into Sunday’s final at Twickenham with a 2-1 advantage over their opponent.

It is the first time the Aussie team will play in a World Cup final after losing to England in Sydney in 2003.

The match will take place on Sunday at 3am AEST.

