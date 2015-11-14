The Sydney Opera House joins other iconic buildings turning blue, white and red to mourn the Paris attacks

The Sydney Opera House in the colours of the French Flag. Photo: Mike Baird / Twitter

Sydney has joined cities around the world in lighting up its most iconic building in the blue, white and red of the French tricolore as a mark of respect to the victims of the terrorist attacks in Paris.

NSW state premier Mike Baird tweeted this photo of the Sydney Opera House after nightfall with the building lit in the colours of the French flag.

https://twitter.com/mikebairdMP/status/665469303815294976

Baird agreed earlier today to look into the idea after it was suggested to him by commentator Mike Carlton.

Earlier in the day prime minister Malcolm Turnbull offered his sympathies to France on behalf of the nation. He said:

France, the home of freedom, has been assaulted by terrorists determined to attack and suppress freedom not just in France but throughout the world. This is an attack, as President Obama has said, on all humanity. On behalf of the Australian people, I extend our deep sympathy to the people of France. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this terrible time. But our solidarity is with them too. When the French people left the stadium after that shocking attack, they were not cowed. They sang their national anthem proudly and that is how all free people should respond to these assaults. Freedom stands up for itself, stands up for its values in the face of terrorism. In France, and Australia, all around the world, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of France and with all free peoples in the battle against terrorism.

Brisbane’s City Hall was also bathed in the colours of the Tricolore:

Brisbane City Hall lit up in French colours (pic @Team_Quirk) #ParisAttacks pic.twitter.com/CmnGiXqI4Y — Simon Cullen (@Simon_Cullen) November 14, 2015

The building displays in Australia followed similar gestures by cities as night fell following the attacks.

Wembley Stadium and the Empire State Building currently illuminated in the colours of France. A brilliant touch. pic.twitter.com/OQ1GfiA5sx — ChelseaTalk (@TheBlues_Talk) November 14, 2015

One World Trade lit in blue, white and red in solidarity with the people of France. pic.twitter.com/pq9A5K3qsr — ABC News (@ABC) November 14, 2015

The Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas lights itself in the colors of the French flag to honor victims in Paris pic.twitter.com/TsU9WUikkD — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) November 14, 2015

Convention Centre Dublin in the French colours as mark of respect #JeSuisParis #Dublin God bless everyone involved pic.twitter.com/GpU4lf2phe — Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) November 14, 2015

