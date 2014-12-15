The Sydney Opera House has been evacuated

The Sydney Opera House has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Staff and visitors to the iconic landmark have been removed from the area.

Construction workers building a new underground loading dock and tunnel below the Opera House were evacuated this morning, with one worker telling Business Insider that while his team was evacuated, the Opera House’s employees were asked to gather in the building’s green room for an emergency meeting.

Workers from the Opera House gather in Hyde Park.

No details regarding the suspicious package have been released as yet.

There are extensive delays in Sydney’s CBD as a result of the evacuations and the ongoing siege inside Lindt cafe at Martin Place.

Passengers on the train at Martin Place have been held in place by transport authorities, while air traffic above the NSW capital has been re-routed and there are traffic delays throughout the CBD.

SYDNEY: Avoid roads in Sydney CBD – a number of roads are closed due to a police operation at Martin Place. Police directing traffic. — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) December 15, 2014

Here are some photos from the evacuation this morning.

