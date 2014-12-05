The Sydney Harbour Bridge Will Post Tweets On New Year's Eve

The bridge goes off. Photo: Getty/ Joosep Martinson

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is joining Twitter as part of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In the lead up to the midnight fireworks, tweets based on the theme Inspire, with the hashtag #SydNYE, will appear on the bridge pylons during the evening.

Tweet the Bridge is a new part of the $7.2 million celebrations, which includes three fireworks displays at 9pm, 10.40pm and midnight.

It’s the first time the audience will become part of the event, with actor Jack Thompson named as creative ambassador.

Thompson is writing a poem, “I Am Sydney”, describing how Sydney inspires him.

“As we prepare to celebrate the year that’s passed and look to the future at what lies ahead, I encourage Sydneysiders and visitors alike to join with us and share their own inspirational stories of Sydney,” Thompson said.

People coming into the city on New Year’s Eve can use a range of tools to plan the night, including a New Year’s Eve website, featuring an interactive vantage point map and live transport and road closure information, and the Sydney NYE Telstra app. There’s also a printed event guide.

