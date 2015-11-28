The Sydney Cricket Ground and Ivy nightclub among list of venues with most violent incidents

The Sydney Cricket Ground Trust is now listed as among the venues with the most recorded violent incidents in New South Wales, along with Sydney’s Ivy nightclub, according to data from the NSW government.

The Eastern Suburbs sporting venue, which also includes Allianz Stadium, is home to some of the biggest sporting events including Test cricket, One Day International cricket as well as rugby league and rugby union matches.

According to deputy premier and minister for justice and police, Troy Grant, the SCG is the first sporting venue to be listed as violent with 12 recorded incidents over the last financial year, with 4 of these occurring during NRL matches.

The new listing will mean that the sporting ground will be subject to restrictions including ceased alcohol service before 30 minutes of closing, “alcohol time-outs” for 10 minutes for every hour after midnight including extra compliance monitoring.

Justin Hemmes’ Ivy nightclub — located on George Street in Sydney’s CBD — was the venue with the most recorded violent incidents in the state in the past four years with 23 violent incidents recorded earlier this year.

The Merivale club has since dropped to 14 incidents with the help of the 1:30am lockout laws that were introduced last year as well as limits on alcohol serving.

The list is currently topped by Plantation Hotel in Coffs Harbour with 21 recorded incidents followed by Sydney’s Home Nightclub with 19 incidents.

New additions to the list include The World Bar in Potts Point, Crown Hotel Parramatta and the Peach Tree Inn Hotel in Penrith.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.