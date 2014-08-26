The Sydney Cafe Where A Man Was Rejected For A Barista's Job Because He Was Black Is Closed

The windows of Forbes and Burton appeared to have been egged, according to this photo posted on Reddit by Matti_Matti_Matti.

Forbes and Burton in Darlinghurst was once a bustling, critically-acclaimed inner Sydney dining spot. Now, a week after its Chinese owner turned down an Australian for a barista’s job because of his skin colour, the cafe has closed.

The Daily Mail, which originally broke the story that Brazilian-born Australian Nilson Dos Santos was told by the owner that customers didn’t want a black person making their coffee, is reporting that a dead pot plant stands outside the front door, the windows have been egged and the cafe was closed 8 days after the incident allegedly occurred.

Steven Hu, the cafe owner, was quoted as saying “There are a lot of white customers at the café and I think the clients here want local people, not African people.”

His comments provoked a swift rebuke for the cafe on social media, with some of the more extreme commentators going so far as to say they “hope your shop burns down”. Calls for a boycott may have also played a part.

It’s believed the Fair Work Ombudsman is investigating the Dos Santos job interview.

Mr Hu’s ability to remain in Australia and eventually gain Australian citizenship depends on him operating a business successfully for two years.

