The Sydney 2000 Olympic rings from the Harbour Bridge have been sold on eBay

Photo: Nick Wilson/ALLSPORT

Could Brisbane be making a bid for the Olympic Games? The epic Olympic rings that adorned the Sydney Harbour Bridge 15 years ago for the 2000 games were sold on eBay last night for $21,100 to someone who appears to be based in Queensland.

The giant metal frames were sitting in the factory where they were made in the regional town of Goulburn, 2 hours south of Sydney. The company was sold recently and the new owner put them up for auction on eBay last week.

“The Rings are massive, in good condition and under cover they could be used for igloo type buildings,” the seller, Bernard Maas, said on the auction website.

The rings were described as used and “may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but is fully operational and functions as intended.”

For the final 2 hours of the auction last night, frenzied bidding saw the intial $10,000 asking price more than double, with a final $100 scoring several tonnes of steel and lights.

Not surprisingly, it’s pick up only and several semi-trailers will be required to move them. Maas offered to arrange transport. The cost is likely to be more than the price of the rings. Business Insider did not dare click on the button that says “Arrange a delivery quote”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.