The Switch To Credit Cards With Embedded Computer Chips Has Serious Downsides For The US Payments Industry

John Heggestuen
Farud Losses In The UKBII

Credit cards and debit cards with embedded microchips are coming to the U.S. They are known as “EMV cards,” and most merchants will accept them by year-end 2015. (EMV is short for Europay, MasterCard, and Visa, which created the standard in Europe.)

EMV cards are supposedly more secure and fraud-proof than magnetic stripe cards, which are still dominant in the U.S. market. But, as we explain in a new report from BI Intelligence, they aren’t a cure-all for fraud risks, and they pose other disadvantages too.

Consider:

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »

In full, the report:

For full access to BI Intelligence’s payments industry coverage, including downloadable charts and data, sign up for a free trial.

Global Cost Of Payment Card FraudBII

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.