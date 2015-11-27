The Swiss Franc just took a sudden dive

Mike Bird

The Swiss franc just slumped in value against its major pairs. It’s down about 0.65% against the dollar and 0.5% against the euro.

There’s no immediately obvious cause for the slump, although Switzerland’s central bank has been intervening in the currency market sporadically to keep the franc from appreciating too much.

Here you can see the franc – US dollar exchange rate plunge:

Screen Shot 2015 11 27 at 10.50.21 AMInvesting.com

Here’s that the other way round, as it’s usually presented:

Swiss FrancInvesting.com

NOW WATCH: How a successful investment banker used insider information to bankroll his mistress and child

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.