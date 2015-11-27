The Swiss Franc just took a sudden dive

The Swiss franc just slumped in value against its major pairs. It’s down about 0.65% against the dollar and 0.5% against the euro.

There’s no immediately obvious cause for the slump, although Switzerland’s central bank has been intervening in the currency market sporadically to keep the franc from appreciating too much.

Here you can see the franc – US dollar exchange rate plunge:

Here’s that the other way round, as it’s usually presented:

