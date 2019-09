This weekend we covered the story of Rudolf Elmer, who handed over documents to Wikileaks regarding Swiss banking secrecy.



Well, suffice to say the Swiss take their banking secrecy pretty seriously.

He just got arrested according to Sky News.

This is the second time he’s been arrested and charged. See more background on Elmer here.

