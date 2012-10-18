The Swiss Army Is Actively Preparing For European Union Chaos

Photo: AP Images

The Swiss army has begun drilling for both possible outbreak of internal civil unrest and an influx of refugees should a European Union member collapse, according to reports at EU Observer.Here’s some key passages:



“It’s not excluded that the consequences of the financial crisis in Switzerland can lead to protests and violence,” a spokesperson of the Swiss defence ministry told CNBC on Monday. “The army must be ready when the police in such cases requests for subsidiary help.”

…

Swiss defence minister Uli Maurer recently told Schweizer Soldat magazine that there may be an escalation of violence in Europe. “I can’t exclude that in the coming years we may need the army,” he said.

Some 2,000 officers conducted a “Stabilo Due” military exercise in eight towns around the country, “based on a risk map detailing the threat of internal unrest between warring factions and the possibility of refugees from Greece, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal,” the site reported, citing Swiss media.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU.

