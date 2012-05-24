Here's Your Guide To The Swing States In The 2012 Election (UPDATED THROUGH 6/7)

It was just two weeks ago that the Karl Rove-managed super PAC, Crossroads GPS, announced the launch of a $25 million ad campaign to boost Mitt Romney, as reported by The Hill. Rove has specifically targeted 10 battleground states that the super PAC deems as vital to win this year’s presidential election.



Follow us throughout the campaign season as we watch the war between Obama and Romney unfold in these crucial battlegrounds. With every new series of polls, we will update the status of each race and influence of Rove’s super PAC, keeping you up to date on the swing states that matter.

