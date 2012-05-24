Here's Your Guide To The Swing States In The 2012 Election (UPDATED THROUGH 6/7)

It was just two weeks ago that the Karl Rove-managed super PAC, Crossroads GPS, announced the launch of a $25 million ad campaign to boost Mitt Romney, as reported by The Hill. Rove has specifically targeted 10 battleground states that the super PAC deems as vital to win this year’s presidential election.
Follow us throughout the campaign season as we watch the war between Obama and Romney unfold in these crucial battlegrounds. With every new series of polls, we will update the status of each race and influence of Rove’s super PAC, keeping you up to date on the swing states that matter.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 9
Obama (D): 45.0
Romney (R): 45.0
In a June 7 poll, Obama and Romney are dead even.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 29
Obama (D): 48.0 (+4.0)
Romney (R): 44.0
The latest poll has Obama up 4 points, his best showing to date. With the monthly aggregate of polls still showing Romney up half a point, we'll leave this one in the 'Dead Heat' category.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 6
Obama (D): 44.0
Romney (R): 44.0
Just a few weeks ago, we had pinned down Iowa as a 'strong Obama' state, but the latest numbers show that Romney has surged into a tie with the President.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 16
Obama (D): 45.0
Romney (R): 46.0 (+1.0)
The race in Michigan is much closer than most observers expected, with Romney holding a 1-point lead, within the margin of error.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 4
Obama (D): 52.0 (+10.5)
Romney (R): 41.5
The April and May polls show Obama with a lead of 9 and 12 points over Romney, respectively, well outside the margin of error.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 6
Obama (D): 48.0 (+2.0)
Romney (R): 46.0
Romney has made substantial gains in Nevada. The state that was trending Obama has reversed its trend and the President currently holds a slim lead within the margin of error.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 15
Obama (D): 45.0
Romney (R): 47.7 (+2.7)
Romney has witnessed growing support in NC, where he now leads Obama in most polls. The President remains within the margin of error.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 18
Obama (D): 46.0 (+2.0)
Romney (R): 44.0
Romney still trails Obama in every poll since April 15, he has made up significant ground, as Obama was up by double digits as recently as March. A May 29 Rasmussen Poll has Obama up by a mere 2 points.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 20
Obama (D): 48.0 (+12.0)
Romney (R): 36.0
A June 6 poll from Franklin & Marshall College shows Obama expanding his lead into the double digits.
Electoral Votes at Stake: 13
Obama (D): 47.0 (+5.0)
Romney (R): 42.0
Obama holds a 5-point lead over Romney, polling just outside the margin of error.
