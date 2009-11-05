The Sweet Life Of Twitter's Professional Visionary

Let’s all stop and take a minute to appreciate how good Twitter chairman and cofounder Jack Dorsey has it.He’s the guy who came up with the idea for Twitter way back in 2000 and then dusted it off again back in 2006, when he was working for a failing startup called Odeo.

Odeo’s founders and top executive team, Biz Stone and Ev Williams, liked the idea enough to buy Odeo back from its investors and re-jigger the company all around Twitter.

They rewarded Jack by making him CEO. The job didn’t take and Ev took over as Twitter CEO in 2008.

But it might have been the best thing ever for Jack. Because nowadays, with Twitter buzz reaching new highs all the time, he gets to go around the world being the guy who came up with the idea for Twitter.

That’s his job: being a visionary. You get a sense of what kind of sweet gig that is watching the clip we’ve embedded below. It’s a little thing from the WSJ about Jack undergoing a public session of Jungian therapy “in honour of the Rubin Museum of Art’s exhibition of Carl Jung’s “Red Book.”

Watch:



