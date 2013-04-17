The Sweet Life Of Adam Scott: How Golf's Newest Star Spends His Millions

After winning the Masters in dramatic fashion, Adam Scott in finally breaking into the mainstream.
Scott has actually been around for a while.
He has been ranked in the top 10, made $30 million in his career, and dated some high-profile women.
Things will only get better from here.
Whenever he's single, dating rumours pop up. He was linked to Kate Hudson at one point (he says they were just friends)
Some of that (~$4.3 million) came from golf winnings. He has made $30.4 million on tour in his career
But he makes the real money ($6 million last year) off the course on sponsorships with companies like Mercedes and Uniqlo
He has cut back on his luxurious lifestyle in recent years. Two years ago he sold his $20+ million gulfstream jet
But he failed to win a major for nine years, hitting rock bottom with a meltdown at the British Open last summer
