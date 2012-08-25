The Suspended Pool At A Shanghai Holiday Inn Looks Pretty Freaky

You might not expect family-friendly Holiday Inn to have such a daredevil design feature in one of its hotels, but this cantilevered pool is truly striking.



Find it on the 24th floor of the Holiday Inn Shanghai Pudong Kangqiao, which opened in May 2011. Swimmers can see right down onto the street, and pedestrians can peer up into the water.

Photo: Courtesy of InterContinental Hotels Group

Photo: Courtesy of InterContinental Hotels Group

And a rendering:

Photo: Courtesy of InterContinental Hotels Group

