The Only Surviving Russian Hockey Player From The Fatal Plane Crash Died Monday

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The lone surviving member of the Russian hockey team involved in a horrific and deadly plane crash died Monday in a Russian hospital.Alexander Galimov, 26, died of severe burns covering nearly 90% of his body. Only crewmember Alexander Sizov survives the Yak-42 plane crash outside of Yaroslavl, Russia, which claimed the Yarslavl Lokomotiv hockey team. Including flight crewmembers, 40-three people died in the crash.



Yaroslavl Governor Sergei Vakhrukov described Galimov as a fan favourite, and integral member of the team and community.

“He carried the team spirit of Lokomotiv and through his indomitable character often reversed the course of the most difficult games,” Vakhrukov told the AP.

Following the crash, fans mourned throughout the city and chanted for Galimov’s survival. Saturday’s memorial service drew nearly 100,000 saddened supporters, including Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

Aviation experts have not yet determined the cause of the crash. Flight recorders showed that all three engines operated until the plane went down.

