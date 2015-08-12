18 claustrophobic photos show the surreal mania of Hong Kong's Kowloon Walled City

In present-day China, the ongoing plan is to move 250 million people from farms into its developing megacities.

That might boggle your mind, but the most heavily populated country in the world tends to face mind-boggling issues.

Between the 1950s and 1994, tens of thousands of immigrants constructed a towering community 12 stories high across a 6.4-acre lot in Hong Kong.

It was called Kowloon Walled City.

With a population of 33,000 squeezed into the tiny lot, at its peak the city was 119 times denser than present-day New York City.

Scroll down to see the city in all its claustrophobic glory.

