The Market For Home Cleaning Robots Is Already Surprisingly Big, And There's Plenty Of Room For Growth

Futurists have long predicted a world in which robots perform dull or dirty tasks so humans can focus their energies elsewhere.

That future is here, thanks to robotic appliances that help home owners take care of boring chores like vacuuming, mopping, and even cleaning gutters and pools.

Home care has become the first breakout market for a growing new device category: consumer robots.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we assess the market for consumer and office robots, taking a close look at the three distinct applications within this market, and how this emerging category now represents nearly all the growth in the increasingly diverse global robotics industry.

Consider:

Access The Full Report And Data Today By Signing Up For BI Intelligence

In full, the report:

Sign up today for full access to the report on robots and all BI Intelligence’s coverage of the mobile, payments, e-commerce, and digital media industries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.